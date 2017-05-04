× Lottery Winner Sold in Northumberland County

ELYSBURG — A lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County will split a jackpot from Wednesday.

A ticket from Wednesday’s Cash 5 sold at the Turkey Hill on Valley Avenue in Elysburg correctly matched all five balls drawn — 12, 21, 23, 29, 43 — to win $225,000.

Another winning ticket was sold in Philadelphia.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winner.

