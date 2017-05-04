Lottery Winner Sold in Northumberland County

Posted 11:01 am, May 4, 2017, by

ELYSBURG — A lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County will split a jackpot from Wednesday.

A ticket from Wednesday’s Cash 5 sold at the Turkey Hill on Valley Avenue in Elysburg correctly matched all five balls drawn — 12, 21, 23, 29, 43 — to win $225,000.

Another winning ticket was sold in Philadelphia.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winner.

Watch the live drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery every evening on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s