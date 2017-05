Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- The Bloomsburg Public Library threw a party to celebrate "Star Wars Day."

People young and old dressed up as Star Wars characters on May 4.

The all-day event included games, crafts, snacks, and more.

"Stormtrooper ring toss, we've got trivia, charades for later tonight. We've got a costume parade and twister," said Lydia Kegler, Bloomsburg Public Library director.

The Star Wars party at the library ended with a light saber battle.

May the Fourth be with you.