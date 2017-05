Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP -- Firefighters in Wayne County says a leaking propane grill sparked the flames at a home near Lakeville.

Crews were called to the home on Chipmunk Trail in Lake Township just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The chief says the people living there had just turned on the grill, and the flames from the leaking hose quickly got out of control.

No one was hurt.

The homeowners tell Newswatch 16 they do have insurance.