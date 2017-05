× Layoffs on Hold in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Layoffs of city workers in Hazleton announced last month on now on hold.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said Thursday that city council approved funding to avoid layoffs.

The mayor announced job cuts last month due to budget constraints.

The mayor added that he hoped to work with city council to come up with a budget to avoid future layoffs.

40.958418 -75.974647