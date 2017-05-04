Lakeland @ Dunmore HS baseball

Posted 10:55 pm, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02PM, May 4, 2017

A good pitching match up was expected as Dunmore dealt with Lakeland in Lackawanna League baseball action.   First half of the game had the pitching, before Lakeland broke out for an 8-6 win.

