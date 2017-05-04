× Kmart to Close Dickson City Store

DICKSON CITY — Another Kmart in our area is closing its doors for good.

Officials with Kmart announced the store in Dickson City will close in late July.

A company spokesman says a liquidation sale will begin on May 11.

The company says declining sales nationwide is the reason it will have to close the Dickson City store.

It’s not clear how many employees will be affected.

Officials said associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

Earlier this year, Sears Holdings announced the closure of dozens of Kmart and Sears locations.