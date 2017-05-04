Images of Suspected Skimmers Released

Posted 12:44 pm, May 4, 2017

UNION COUNTY -- State police have released security camera images of people suspected of skimming card information.

Troopers say the photos taken at Walmart in Lewisburg and Bethel Park show suspects believed to have stolen debit and credit card information using a card skimmer in Union County.

Investigators found a card skimming device on a pump at the Sunoco station in New Columbia last month.

Troopers say the stolen cards have been used all across the state.

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call state police.

