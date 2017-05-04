× Friendly Competition for Life Skills Students

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — At a softball game in Luzerne County, the bases were loaded with lots of loyalty and love.

It was root, root, root, for the home team as the life skills class at the Hanover Area Junior Senior High School took on the girls softball team.

“I’m doing the best for my team and I want us to win this game and beat the other girls!” said Jacob Kastreva.

This is the second year in a row the girls have run the bases with the life skills class and what they take away from it is a lot better than a trophy.

“It just shows how much of a difference I can make, like, I can actually make them happy and so can our team. I just think that’s awesome,” said softball captain Karly Bennett.

These girls aren’t just doing good on the field, they also raised more than $12,000 for a gym teacher’s son who is battling leukemia by selling shirts and other fundraisers.

“Mr. Kreitzer, Aaron’s dad, is my co-teacher; we’re together every single day in the gym. It was special to me to be able to give back to their family,” said softball coach Kathy Healey.

And even though this was a friendly competition, the life skills class smoked the solid softball team at 30-0!

“We have a big game coming up later today so it’s kind of getting us prepared. You know they’re a big competition to us so it’s getting us good for the day,” said softball captain Shannon Keating.

At the end of the day, the game was a home run for everyone.

“They’re my friends and I want to support them,” said Jacob.

And win or lose, everyone walked away a champion.