SCRANTON -- Flames damaged a double-block home in north Scranton.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Theodore Street just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The American Red Cross said it is helping six people who were forced out by the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.