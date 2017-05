Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A church in Williamsport that lost part of its roof during Monday's storm still plans to have Sunday service. The only question is where it will be held.

The pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church on Hepburn Street said an engineer and codes officer has yet to determine if the building is safe.

She said service will still be held Sunday. If it can't be held at the church in Williamsport, another location will be determined.