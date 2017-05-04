× Crews Rescuing Motorcyclist after Wreck

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP — Crews are trying to rescue a motorcyclist after he was thrown from his bike over an embankment.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Route 435 in Roaring Brook Township, near Dunmore.

Crews going over the guide rail and down the bank on ropes trying to get the biker.

There is no word on his condition or what caused the wreck.