Cooking Up Competition to Benefit Women’s Resource Center

SCRANTON -- Restaurants competed to see who could cook up the best appetizers at a fundraiser in Scranton.

The annual Great Chefs culinary contest was held at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center on Thursday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Women's Resource Center in Scranton.

The theme for this year's competition was "Fire & Ice."

A number of local chefs competed to see who could prepare the best hot and cold appetizers.

Five restaurants: A Little Pizza Heaven; Angelo’s Italian Ristorante; Constantino’s Catering; Nikki’s at the Ben Mar Restaurant; and Russell’s Restaurant prepared hot appetizers.

Five others: Arcaro & Genell; Blu Wasabi; Palazzo 53; POSH at the Scranton Club; and Terra Preta served up cold ones.

A panel of judges voted on the top cold and hot appetizers. Guests could also vote for their favorites to win the people’s choice award.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the event. Our Jackie Lewandoski was an emcee.

The benefit raised $90,000 for the Women's Resource Center, which provides shelter and other services to victims--both male and female--of domestic violence, sexual assault and other dangerous situations in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.