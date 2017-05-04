City Workers Honored for Heroics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Two Williamsport city workers were recognized for their heroics during the blizzard back in March.

Tom Gotshall and Dave Johns were given the mayor's Award for Valor Thursday. They helped free an ambulance that got stuck in the snow.

"We don't really deserve this. It's just our job and like I said, there were more people involved than just us. They did more than us. We just really put the final touches on it," said Gotshall, a city streets worker.

The other people who helped free the ambulance included children and adults.