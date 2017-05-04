Auditor General Asked to Review Scranton Sewer Authority Sale

Posted 11:24 pm, May 4, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Scranton City Council is now asking the state auditor general to review the sale of the Scranton Sewer Authority to Pennsylvania American Water, including the sky-high legal fees.

Council members came to that decision Thursday night with a vote of 5-0.

Those who spoke want the review because of concerns too many lawyers were involved and too much money was spent.

Council members also want a better accounting of the upgrades to the system that were paid for by the proceeds from the sale.

