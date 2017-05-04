32nd Year Of Coaching Softball For Blaisure At Elk Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We need to jump on them in the top of the first. We need to show a lot of emotion and what,?" said Tony Blaisure. Passion!!!

He's coached for 32 years.

"1, 2, 3...1, 2, 3...Warriors!!!," said the team.

Tony Blaisure's three decade run at Elk Lake as the head softball coach includes many 20 win seasons, league and district titles and win #500 of his career last week vs Forest City.

"My thoughts we're with these kids that day the ones we teach day in and day out, because I've had my opportunity to play high school here and the adult leagues. But it was for the kids and the kids knew about it, and felt a little bit of pressure but the one thing that they wanted to do is go out and win the game regardless what number it was," again said Tony.

"It was special! He's been really pushing for us to be a good team and it's cool that during my senior year we we're able to do it," said Catey.

Blaisure took over in 1986 after being an assistant coach at Elk Lake from 1984 through 1985.

"How did you get the job? Unfortunately a tragic situation here happened the head coach here at the time Tom Bush and a good friend of his the wrestling coach Kirk Zurn they we're electrocuted on a weekend and then after that because I was helping tom the last two years before that I applied for the position and they gave it to me," again said Tony.

Tony has remained here at Elk Lake for 32 years coaching softball, one because he loves these kids and two he loves this game.

"What does softball mean to you? I try to teach passion and a love for the game. So I think I have passion for softball," said Tony.

"You have to be mentally focused. You always have to put your best into it even if you make a mistake you have to pick each other up. You can't let it bother you until next inning," added Catey.

The Warriors have won 7 of 8 and have the characteristics of a Blaisure coached team speed, hitting and defense. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Susquehanna County.