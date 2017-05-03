Two Collared for Strong-arm Robbery of Pizza Delivery Man

SCRANTON — Scranton police have arrested two men for a strong-arm robbery of a pizza delivery man.

Police say the victim was called to deliver food on Lafayette Street on Tuesday night. When the driver got there, he was attacked by two men who beat him and took $170 and some food.

On Wednesday, police arrested Daniel Smith, 23, and Jonathan Healy, 20.

Smith is charged with robbery, theft, and related crimes.

Healy is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and related charges.

