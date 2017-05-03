× Teacher Pleads Guilty to Corruption of Minors

WILKES-BARRE — A former teacher in Luzerne County accused of having sexual contact with two teenage students pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Robert Havard admitted having sexual contact with two teenage girls during underage drinking parties in 2008 and 2009.

These charges alleged that Havard, a former boys soccer coach at Coughlin High School, brought a keg to a soccer party in 2008.

Havard was also a teacher at Solomon Plains Junior High.

Prosecutors claimed he convinced a 16-year-old girl to perform a sex act at the party. He also sent inappropriate texts to that student and in a separate case a year later, he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl at another underage drinking party.

“What the defendant admitted to was that he was kissing both of these victims and he was also fondling them and there was also some sexual contact that involved oral intercourse with the victims,” said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi.

Havard resigned from his job as charges surfaced in the fall of 2016. He remains free on bail.

Havard cannot contact either of these victims and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.