Sweet Success

Posted 3:07 am, May 3, 2017, by

An ice cream plant in our area known for producing more than one million gallons of ice cream every year is celebrating something sweet.

Weis Markets’ ice cream plant in Sunbury is marking 50 years of creating tasty treats in Northumberland County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey went behind the scenes of the plant Wednesday morning to show how some of these delicious desserts are made and to spotlight a free event that ties into the 50th anniversary.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Free Ice Cream Sampling Day
  • WHERE: All Weis Markets in our area.
  • WHEN: Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • WHY: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Weis’ ice cream plant.

To learn more about Weis Markets, click here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s