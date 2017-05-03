× Sweet Success

An ice cream plant in our area known for producing more than one million gallons of ice cream every year is celebrating something sweet.

Weis Markets’ ice cream plant in Sunbury is marking 50 years of creating tasty treats in Northumberland County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey went behind the scenes of the plant Wednesday morning to show how some of these delicious desserts are made and to spotlight a free event that ties into the 50th anniversary.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Free Ice Cream Sampling Day

WHERE: All Weis Markets in our area.

WHEN: Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHY: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Weis’ ice cream plant.

