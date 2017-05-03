Body Found in Field, Suspicious Death Investigation in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PSP, Moosic PD, @LackawannaDA & county coroner investigating a suspicious death at former McKinney Manufacturing site on Davis St @wnep pic.twitter.com/QxjbP2YkoY — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 3, 2017

MOOSIC -- A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a field in Lackawanna County.

The body was discovered early Wednesday in an empty lot off Davis Street in Moosic.

State police vehicles and the Lackawanna County coroner van responded on this lot that used to be home to McKinney Manufacturing on Davis Street in Moosic, near the Scranton city line.

The coroner tells us he and troopers plan to be there for much of the day collecting evidence after the discovery of the body.

Investigators have not released the victim's name and have not said why they consider this a suspicious death.

Officers also put crime tape around a car found on the lot.

We spoke to a man who says he found the body and he told us the car belongs to the individual who was found dead about 100 yards into the field.