DUNMORE -- State police gathered in Lackawanna County to honor fellow troopers killed in the line of duty.

Members of Troop R held the memorial at the barracks in Dunmore Wednesday morning.

There was a wreath-laying ceremony remembering the 97 troopers who died in the line of duty since the department was created on May 2, 1905.

At the end of the ceremony, retired troopers were honored as well.