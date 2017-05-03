‘Last Dog’ in the Shelter, Eastwood, Adopted by Pistons Head Coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We now know who the lucky family is that adopted Eastwood Tuesday from the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society.

Eastwood was the last dog left in the shelter after the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters free adoption event over the weekend. Eastwood is a lab mix that was born with a genetic defect in a rear leg that will need surgery to be fix in the future, as well as eye surgery. Eastwood was dumped as a stray and found by Emmet County Animal Control this winter.

The Bissell Foundation reports today that Eastwood was adopted by Stan Van Gundy, the head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Van Gundy and family had heard of the adoption event, but had missed it. According to Bissell, Van Gundy’s 17-year-old daughter was very disappointed at missing the event and when she heard about Eastwood, she made her case to her father.

So Eastwood is going to a home with four kids on a lake. About 80 people applied to adopt Eastwood when his story was publicized on Monday.

Bissell says that the Van Gundys have promoted animal adoption and are encouraging others to adopt, not shop, for their pets.