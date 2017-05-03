× Community Angry After Tombstones Toppled in Cemetery

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP — More than half a dozen tombstones were knocked over at St. John’s Lutheran Church cemetery in Schuylkill County and police are searching for the vandals.

The cemetery is in a quiet spot behind the church in the village of Brandonville and atop a hill.

“There hasn’t been any vandalism back at that church ever since I remember, and I’m here all my life. Nothing like that happens much around here. It’s a quiet neighborhood, nobody around,” said John George, who lives near the cemetery.

People stopped to check on the graves of loved ones after hearing the news.

Theresa Krupilis says her brother-in-law’s grave was toppled. It’s been put back up, but the angel wing on the stone is damaged.

“I was sick like over it, for someone to do something like that, you know?’ she said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one woman who lives nearby. She says she keeps a close watch on the cemetery, but she wasn’t home Monday evening when police believe vandals hit.

“Every time a car goes back there I watch. There has to be something wrong with them people. There has to be because for somebody to do that to the graves, that’s terrible,” she said.

Neighbors say the cemetery may be small, but it is full of history, including the graves of Civil War soldiers. They want the vandals to be caught quickly.

“Well, they’re ignorant. They’re ignorant people, whoever does that. I don’t know why. What are they accomplishing? Nothing,” said George.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-384-5829.