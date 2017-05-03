Aerial View of Fabridam Inflating

Posted 7:12 pm, May 3, 2017

SHIKELLAMY STATE PARK -- It's a sign that the summer season is almost here.

The inflatable dam that makes up Lake Augusta near Sunbury has begun inflating.

Skycam 16 shows us the start of the inflation process in the Susquehanna River. This is known as the Fabridam, and every summer it is inflated to create Lake Augusta.

Officials at Shikellamy State Park say it is a slow process with the river as high as it is and it could take about two weeks until the dam is fully inflated.

