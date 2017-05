× Suspicious Death Ruled Homicide in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON — Officials in Carbon County have ruled a suspicious death a homicide.

State police Brian Lindner’s body was found inside this home on Coal Street in Lehighton on Tuesday.

Investigators say Yessy Rivera from Easton cut Lindner’s throat during an argument in the basement of that home.

Rivera is charged with homicide and other charges in Carbon County.

40.836499 -75.717410