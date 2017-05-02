The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins suffered a quick first round exit from the Calder Cup Playoffs. Now, they wonder if their 38 year old Captain, Tom Kostopoulos will retire. The Coaching staff and team respect their Captain to a man.
WBS Penguins wonder if Captain will retire?
-
Lehigh Valley vs WBS Penguins hockey
-
WBS Penguins vs Providence game four
-
WBS Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese
-
WBS Penguins Beat Utica 2-1, Sweep the Weekend
-
WBS Penguins Shut Out Phantoms, Shrink Magic Number
-
-
WBS Penguins vs Providence game three
-
WBS Penguins’ Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to P-Bruins in Game 5
-
WBS Penguins Set for Winner-Take-All Game 5 With P-Bruins
-
Providence eliminates Penguins behind hot goalie
-
Hershey Bears vs Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins hockey
-
-
Firefighter From Iconic Oklahoma City Bombing Photo Retires; ‘It’s Still Tough to Talk About’
-
Infamous April Fools’ Day Hoaxes Through the Years
-
District Two swimming Championships