WBS Penguins wonder if Captain will retire?

Posted 7:10 pm, May 2, 2017, by

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins suffered a quick first round exit from the Calder Cup Playoffs.  Now, they wonder if their 38 year old Captain, Tom Kostopoulos will retire.  The Coaching staff and team respect their Captain to a man.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s