Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll hit the Susquehanna river with Casey Magargle, owner of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company and Hall's Marine representative, to do some bass fishing on the 17 foot Crestliner jet fishing boat that you could win in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest. Plus, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Lackawanna Riverfest 2017. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest week #2 and Lackawanna Riverfest Advancer
-
Grand Prize Boat Description & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
E.T. Custom Turkey Calls & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #2
-
Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #1
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Rules
-
-
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Snag a Big One
-
Folks Flock to the Great American Outdoor Show
-
-
First Day of Trout Stocking in the Poconos
-
Power To Save March, 2017 Special
-
Scranton Police Officers Learn to Fly