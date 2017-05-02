School Closings And Delays

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest week #2 and Lackawanna Riverfest Advancer

Posted 10:41 am, May 2, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll hit the Susquehanna river with Casey Magargle, owner of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company and Hall's Marine representative, to do some bass fishing on the 17 foot Crestliner jet fishing boat that you could win in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest.  Plus, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Lackawanna Riverfest 2017.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

