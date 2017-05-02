Talkback 16: Stormy Weather, Traffic Troubles, and Familiar Faces?

Posted 6:33 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, May 2, 2017

In this edition of Talkback 16, viewers sounded off on traffic troubles on area interstates, storm fallout from Monday night's extreme weather, and callers recognizing some familiar faces...just not where they're used to.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s