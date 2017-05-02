× Storm Assistance Centers Open in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY — Officials announced emergency shelters are opening for people affected by severe weather in Bradford County.

Bradford County Emergency Management Agency said it was opening five Storm Assistance Centers throughout the county.

They are located at:

Litchfield Fire Company

New Albany Fire Company

Ulster Fire Company

Wyalusing Fire Company

Wysox Fire Company

Officials said the centers will have clean water for drinking. They will also provide people with updates on the power and telephone outages. They will also offer advice on using generators.

The centers opened at 6 p.m. Tuesday.