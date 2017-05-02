North Pocono vs Abington Heights Baseball

Posted 6:03 pm, May 2, 2017, by

Abington Heights and North Pocono got to play at Lackawanna League baseball game at PNC Field before the rains came.   Comets won 5-3, thanks, in part, to a Jake Swank Home Run.

