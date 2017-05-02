× Mother Charged with Abuse of Corpse in Death of Infant

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A woman is facing abuse of a corpse charges in connection with the death of her newborn child.

Police say Chesney Wheeler gave birth to the infant last month at her home in Old Lycoming Township. Wheeler claims the child was born dead.

Officers say Wheeler then drove the baby around to several locations before taking the baby to a hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

Wheeler told police she didn’t go to authorities because she feared her drug use would be discovered.