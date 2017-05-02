Khyasia Caldwell Looks To Cap Off Career With A Third State Title In Long Jump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh off the 4th place finish at the Penn Relays in the long jump Pocono Mountain East senior Khyasia Caldwell was back on the road Monday competing against Pocono Mountain West. Her last long jump resulted in a distance of 19 feet 8 inches. Some 2 1/2 inches better than her state title leap at Shippensburg last year.

"It was different. I never experienced something like that. It was big. When I walked in there I never expect everybody to be like all over the place," said Khyasia.

"A winning experience for all of us. It's a wonderful opportunity if you ever get a chance to go to the Penn Relays definitely take the chance even as a spectator," said Mike.

Caldwell's ability to build speed for her jumps is directly connected to her talent on the track. She holds the school records in the 100, 200, and 400. Add technique and you can see why a jump of 20 feet is coming soon.

"What are some of the thoughts going through your mind as your running down the pit? I'm just telling myself that my steps are right and jumping to give it my all. You going to get 20? Hopefully," again said Khyasia.

"Any coach would have an athlete once in their career of their caliber you would have to consider yourself extremely blessed. In the years that I've had her she never once complained. She's not a primadonna. She just goes out and works hard. She is just a classic example of somebody with talent that works hard and what you can achieve," again said Mike.

Division I track and field scholarship offers started flooding in two years ago when Caldwell won the long jump as a sophomore. After many college visits Khyasia settled on the University of Virginia.

"I like the environment there and the people there and the team was very good and the coaches came to me as a family and felt that was the place for me," added Khyasia.

Khyasia has her sights set on getting some more gold medals at the league championships next week at East Stroudsburg South high school then it's onto districts and states down at Shippensburg where she hopes to become a 3-time state champion in the girl's AAA long jump. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Monroe County.