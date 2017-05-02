School Closings And Delays

Investigation at Home in Lehighton

Posted 11:56 am, May 2, 2017, by

LEHIGHTON — Several state police vehicles and the carbon county coroner responded to a home in Carbon County.

A section of Coal Street in Lehighton has been blocked off since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are not saying why.

The coroner, state police vehicles, and a CSI unit are all parked outside of the home. Police tape is also up.

It doesn’t appear as though anyone has gone inside the home yet.

State troopers and police officers, including the Lehighton police chief, have been outside in their vehicles for most of the morning.

Developing story; check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s