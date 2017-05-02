× Investigation at Home in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON — Several state police vehicles and the carbon county coroner responded to a home in Carbon County.

A section of Coal Street in Lehighton has been blocked off since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are not saying why.

The coroner, state police vehicles, and a CSI unit are all parked outside of the home. Police tape is also up.

It doesn’t appear as though anyone has gone inside the home yet.

State troopers and police officers, including the Lehighton police chief, have been outside in their vehicles for most of the morning.

Developing story; check back for updates.