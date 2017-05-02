× I-80 West Closed, I-80 East Back Open in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY — As of 6:30 a.m., I-80 east is back open and I-80 west is still closed in Columbia County.

According to state police, crews are on still on clearing up Tuesday morning’s crash.

The crash happened near mile marker 250.9 in the westbound lanes around 3:30 a.m.

Debris from the crash made its way into the eastbound lanes causing the eastbound lanes to close.

Troopers have not said when I-80 west will reopen.

Interstate 80 was shut down from the Mifflinville exit in Columbia County to the Conyngham exit in Luzerne County.

Pictures from the 12 County Firewire Facebook page show the aftermath of the crash.