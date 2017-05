Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- The driver accused of causing the crash that killed his fiance is expected to plead guilty in Luzerne County.

Christopher Tirpak of Shavertown gave up his right to a hearing Tuesday.

He was charged in March with homicide by vehicle and DUI for the crash last August near Dallas that killed his passenger, 39-year-old Janeen Seitz.

Police say Tirpak had a blood alcohol level of .158 at the time of the crash.