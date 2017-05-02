Elk Lake vs Forest City softball

Posted 10:59 pm, May 2, 2017, by

Elk Lake visited Forest City in HS softball.  Elk Lake Head Coach, Tony Blaisure, was coaching his first game since winning #500 last week.  Elk Lake 12-2 in five innings.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

