Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP -- Police in one part of Schuylkill County are looking for some graveyard vandals.

Officers in East Union Township posted pictures on Facebook showing the tombstones that were toppled or destroyed at St. John's Lutheran Church near Ringtown.

Police say the vandalism occurred between 6 p.m. on May 1 and 10 a.m. on May 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-384-5829.