Barn from 1800s Heavily Damaged by Storms

Barn built in the 1800s in Madison TWP damaged in last night's storm. Family says it may need to be torn down. @wnep pic.twitter.com/Ws1q4zjzul — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 2, 2017

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Stormy weather downed trees and damaged property in in Lackawanna County, and in one case, damaged a farm that’s been in the same family for generations.

The barn at the Sacshe family farm near Moscow was built in the 1800s. Metal was found strewn across the property after the storms.

The farmer and his neighbors spent the morning collecting it all and salvaging the hay that’s stored in the barn.

The family harvests hay and sells it to other farmers. They say they, fortunately, didn’t have much hay left and the inventory they did have was salvageable. The barn itself though, may not be.

The high winds took off most of the roof, a door, and part of a side wall. The wood left standing is warped from the storm.

The owner fears this family heirloom may have to be torn down.

“I was still in bed. Jason, who has a farm with cows gets up earlier than me, he called me about 6 (a.m.) and said, ‘your barn blew down.’ I couldn’t believe it, I jumped out of bed, and I couldn’t believe what I saw,” said Dick Weise.

Several trees were knocked down in the storm when it came through around 11 p.m. Monday and the farmers say the one lucky break they did get is that they never lost power.