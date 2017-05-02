School Closings And Delays

Attempted Homicide Charges after Alleged Attack on Woman

Posted 11:25 am, May 2, 2017, by

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A man is locked up on attempted homicide charges in Monroe County.

State police say Leo Gardner, 47, from Stroudsburg, tried to kill a woman last week.

Troopers say the pair were driving to a friend’s home when Gardner allegedly attacked the woman, dragging her from the vehicle, biting her face, and threatening to kill her.

She called for help and two men came to her rescue.

Gardner is being held without bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

