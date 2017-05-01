Workers Trapped by Collapse at Construction Site

Posted 11:16 am, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, May 1, 2017

UNION TOWNSHIP -- Two workers at a highway construction site in Union County was trapped when some steel bridge supports collapsed Monday morning.

It happened off Sevens Kitchens Road in Union Township, near Winfield, where work was being done on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.

Emergency officials said four workers were securing steel rebar for a concrete pour when the rebar collapsed, trapping two of workers about 100 feet in the air. Crews were able to rescue the men.

One worker had minor injuries. The other was unhurt.

Officials have not said what caused the collapse.

