Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include roadwork on Interstate 81, another plea for happy news, and comparing Talkback calls to a toothache.
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Painful Talkback Calls
-
Talkback Feedback: We Stink!
-
Talkback 16: More Blizzard of ’17 Calls
-
Talkback: Kurt Aaron, Gold Nices, and Sentencing for a Murder
-
Talkback 16: Positive Thinking
-
Talkback 16: Political Divide, Twitter, Bromance
-
-
Talkback 16: Legalizing Recreational Marijuana, America and Russia
-
Talkback 16: In Defense of “Youse”
-
Talkback 16: Circus Curtain Call and the Frein Trial & Tribulations
-
Talkback: Return of the Political Calls
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Road Work, Kurt Aaron Fans
-
-
Talkback 16: Casino Cash, Train Troubles, and Plane Problems
-
Talkback 16: Frein’s Punishment
-
Talkback Feedback: Lovers and Haters