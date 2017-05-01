Storm Pummels Williamsport Area

WILLIAMSPORT — A line of strong thunderstorms blew through the area Monday evening, leaving behind quite a mess.
Several trees were knocked down and part of the roof was blown off a church in the Williamsport area. PPL reports thousands of customers are without power.
Part of the roof was ripped off Bethel A.M.E. Church in Williamsport.
A tree came down right in the middle of Howard Street in South Williamsport.
Several viewers also sent in photos of trees down.
Photo Gallery
41.241190 -77.001079