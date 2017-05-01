Storm Pummels Williamsport Area

WILLIAMSPORT — A line of strong thunderstorms blew through the area Monday evening, leaving behind quite a mess.

Several trees were knocked down and part of the roof was blown off a church in the Williamsport area. PPL reports thousands of customers are without power.

Part of the roof was ripped off Bethel A.M.E. Church in Williamsport.

Please be careful! Roof of church in Williamsport partially ripped off during storm @WNEP pic.twitter.com/vL9MX5vUcR — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) May 2, 2017

A tree came down right in the middle of Howard Street in South Williamsport.

Several viewers also sent in photos of trees down.

This large tree was uprooted in the high winds from the storm in Williamsport. pic.twitter.com/5GkrYubsKI — John Hickey (@JohnWNEP) May 1, 2017

41.241190 -77.001079