Storm Pummels Williamsport Area

Posted 9:09 pm, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01PM, May 1, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT — A line of strong thunderstorms blew through the area Monday evening, leaving behind quite a mess.

Several trees were knocked down and part of the roof was blown off a church in the Williamsport area. PPL reports thousands of customers are without power.

Part of the roof was ripped off Bethel A.M.E. Church in Williamsport.

A tree came down right in the middle of Howard Street in South Williamsport.

Several viewers also sent in photos of trees down.

