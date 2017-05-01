Providence eliminates Penguins behind hot goalie

The Penguins shot a huge 51 shots on goal, but only one got past Goaltender Zane McIntyre in the Bruins 2-1 Game five win.
1 Comment
Ric Underhill
As I mentioned in my post BEFORE this game, the WBS Penguins had the P-Bruins and most of the AHL’s number all season until their parent Pittsburgh Penguins emaciated WBS ranks for talent. Pittsburgh is now doing very well in the NHL with AHL Penguins. Conversely, the Boston Bruins lost their bid for the Stanley Cup and returned the NHL talent to the AHL P-Bruins. The result was evident last night. WBS played their best game and almost come up winning. Salute both teams and move on.