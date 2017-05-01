Police: Man Wanted After Brutal Attack on Woman

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say attacked a woman and threatened to kill her.

Police say Leo Gardner, 47, of Stroudsburg assaulted a woman on April 26 after the two were driving to a friend’s home near Effort.

The woman told police Gardner stopped the vehicle and attacked her, dragged her out of the vehicle, bit her face, and put his thumbs in her eyes. She said Gardner repeatedly said he was going to kill her. The victim screamed and two men came to help her.

Police said the victim had cuts and bruises on her face, neck, chest, arms, and legs.

Gardner is wanted on attempted murder, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and related charges.

