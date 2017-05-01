× Mother Accused of Child Abuse

EAST STROUDSBURG — Police are investigating a case of suspected child abuse in the Poconos.

Investigators believe Angelica Colon, 29, of East Stroudsburg beat her 6-month-old baby so badly last month, the boy will suffer from lasting disabilities.

Troopers said the child had multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the brain and had to be flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment.

According to police, Colon told them she believed her 6-year-old son took the baby out of his crib and dropped him.

A doctor told police the child suffered at least two blows to the head, had new and healed injuries, and does not believe the injuries could have been caused by the brother dropping him.

The infant is still being treated in the hospital and has breathing problems and suffers seizures, police said.

Colon faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, child endangerment, and other charges. She is locked up in the Monroe County jail on $250,000 bail.