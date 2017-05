× Inspections Set for Lehigh Tunnel

PA TURNPIKE — Traffic will be down to one lane this week on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County.

Crews are doing safety inspections of the Lehigh Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

The northbound tunnel will be shut down and single-lane traffic will be diverted to the other tunnel.

The Lehigh Tunnel is located at milepost A70-A71 between the Lehigh Valley exit (56) and Mahoning Valley exit (74) interchanges.