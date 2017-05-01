Back To School

Posted 3:16 pm, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, May 1, 2017

We're going to turn back the clock by 27 years for this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. The date is May 4, 1990, when a group of senior citizens got the chance to go back to school.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s