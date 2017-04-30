Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Men, women, and children showed off their skills at the Wyoming Valley Martial Arts Challenge in Luzerne County.

Martial artists had the opportunity to compete in weapons, wood breaking, fighting and team demonstrations at the Mohegan Sun Grand Ballroom in Plains Township on Sunday.

Hundreds participated in the event that welcomed competitors from all over the world.

The challenge gave students the chance to showcase what they have been studying as well as pick up a few moves along the way.

Medals were awarded to participants in the competition.