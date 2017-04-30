Woman Charged with DUI After Police Chase on I-80

BLOOMSBURG — A state police cruiser is banged up and a woman charged after a chase in Columbia County.

Troopers say they tried to pull over Lee Anne Leming, 51, of Berwick on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg just before 1 a.m. Saturday, but Leming kept going.

The chase came to an end in the parking lot of the Columbia Mall when Leming allegedly hit the cruiser.

Leming is charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault.

