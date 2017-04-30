Jean-Sebastien Dea scored the a goal for the Penguins, but Zane McIntyre saved 50 of 51 shots, and the Bruins won 2-1 in game 5 of the Calder Cup Playoffs opening round series. Providence advances to fave Hershey in the next round, as the Penguins' season comes to an end.
WBS Penguins’ Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to P-Bruins in Game 5
