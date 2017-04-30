Turkey Hill Robbed in Dunmore

Posted 7:44 pm, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:43PM, April 30, 2017

DUNMORE -- A robber is on the loose after an early morning robbery in Lackawanna County.

Police say a man held up a Turkey Hill along South Blakely Street in Dunmore just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

No weapon was shown and investigators did not say how much money was taken.

No one was hurt.

Police describe the robber as a white man, 5'6" with a "stocky build." He has blonde hair and facial hair. He was wearing a green jacket with a hood, blue capri pants, and black sneakers. Investigators believe he was driving an older model Ford Escape.

